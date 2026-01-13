Cristiano Ronaldo gets furious after late substitution in Al Nassr's 3-1 loss to Al Hilal | Watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo could barely contain his frustration as he was taken off late in Al Nassr's disappointing 3-1 defeat against Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal on Monday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring in a blockbuster Riyadh clash, only to watch his team surrender a lead and suffer a heavy blow in the title race, sparking one of the most talked-about moments of his Al Nassr career.

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes first in Riyadh showdown The Portuguese superstar gave Al Nassr the perfect start, finding the net early to put his team ahead in this highly anticipated title battle. His goal highlighted his ongoing threat in front of the goal, but it proved to be the only highlight for the visitors.

Al Hilal roared back after the break, netting three unanswered goals to secure a statement victory.

Frustration boils over during the substitution With Al Nassr trailing by a single goal in the 83rd minute, coach Jorge Jesus decided to substitute Ronaldo, bringing on midfielder Wesley. The decision did not sit well with the 40-year-old legend. Ronaldo shook his head in disbelief near the center circle before walking slowly to the touchline. He waved his arms emphatically and appeared to mouth the word "impossible" as he headed off.

The moment captured widespread attention, with fans noting Ronaldo's visible anger. He exchanged a brief handshake and words with Jesus upon reaching the bench.

Impact of Al Nassr's loss on the points table The win pushed Al Hilal seven points clear at the top, flipping the script from just weeks earlier when they held a four-point lead.

Al Nassr's form has nosedived after an impressive run of 10 straight league wins to open the season. The team has since suffered three losses and a draw in their last four matches, raising questions about their title credentials.

Looking ahead Since joining Al Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has been searching for his first major trophy with the club. Despite individual brilliance, including consistent goal-scoring, team success has remained elusive. This latest setback deepens the challenge, especially with Al Hilal pulling away in the standings.