Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Al-Nassr exit with cryptic post: 'This chapter is over...'

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at his exit from Al-Nassr with a cryptic social media post, sending shockwaves across the world. Less than an hour after scoring in the club’s final Saudi Pro League match, a 3-2 loss to Al-Fateh, the 40-year-old posted his picture on Instagram.

The cryptic post Ronaldo's contract with the Saudi club is set to expire on June 30, 2025. Now, after the star footballer's post, fans are speculating about his next move.

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," the caption read, implying that his journey with Al-Nassr has ended.

With no new deal finalized, the football icon’s future is uncertain. However, Ronaldo has vowed to play until he reaches 1,000 career goals (he is currently nearing 940) and is clearly not ready to retire. His next destination is yet to be decided.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint with Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo’s tenure at Al-Nassr began in January 2023 and brought global attention to the Saudi Pro League. He played for two and a half seasons and scored 99 goals in 111 appearances. Interestingly, 25 goals were registered in the latest campaign. Despite his brilliance, Al-Nassr failed to secure major silverware, finishing third in the league, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

Where could Ronaldo go next? There are two potential paths that Ronaldo might choose. A move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in North America could see him join former rival Lionel Messi. Alternatively, a return to Sporting CP in Portugal would offer a nostalgic end to his illustrious career.

Notably, FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently suggested Ronaldo could participate in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer, even though Al-Nassr did not qualify. A transfer to a qualifying club could make this possible.

