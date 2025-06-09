Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his retirement after Portugal's win in Nations League 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his retirement plans after Portugal clinched the UEFA Nations League title. Ronaldo was seen in tears after Portugal beat Spain 5-3 in a penalty shootout at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Ronaldo's goal in the Portugal vs Spain final Ronaldo scored a crucial goal in the summit clash of the Nations League 2025. The 40-year-old's goal in the 61st minute helped his team to equalise the score 2-2. After the match ended in a draw even after extra time, the game turned more dramatic as Portugal defeated Spain on penalty shootout.

Portugal vs Spain penalty shootout Portugal players secured a famous 5-3 win on penalties.

Penalty 1: Portugal – Goncalo Ramos – Goal

Penalty 1: Spain – Mikel Merino – Goal

Penalty 2: Portugal – Vitinha – Goal

Penalty 2: Spain – Alex Baena – Goal

Penalty 3: Portugal – Bruno Fernandes – Goal

Penalty 3: Spain – Isco – Goal

Penalty 4: Portugal – Nuno Mendes – Goal

Penalty 4: Spain – Alvaro Morata – Miss

Penalty 5: Portugal – Ruben Neves – Goal

Ronaldo on retirement Cristiano Ronaldo looked very emotional after Portugal's win. After the match, the star player shared a major update on his retirement. It is to be noted that Ronaldo will turn 41 at the time of FIFA World Cup 2026 and there have been speculations on his return.

"You know how old I am already. I am closer to the end than I was at the beginning, but I have to enjoy every moment. If I don't get seriously injured, I'll keep going," Ronaldo expressed to the reporters.

Ronaldo on winning for the country “I have many titles with my clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. These are tears. It’s mission accomplished and so much joy," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo and an injury in the final Ronaldo also revealed that he carried an injury into the summit clash against Spain.

“I had already felt it during the warmup, I had been feeling it for some time, but for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it," Ronaldo said.

"It’s for a trophy, I had to play and gave it my all," he added.

“I have lived in many countries, I have played for many clubs, but when it’s about Portugal, it is always a special feeling,” he concluded.