Cristiano Ronaldo signs new deal with Al Nassr; extends contract for 2 years

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal with Al Nassr to extend his journey with the club. He has signed a two-year contract to stay in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's post Fernando Hierro, Al Nassr's sporting director,had stated in May that the club was eager to secure a contract extension for Cristiano Ronaldo. It was after acknowledging that other clubs were also trying to sign the 40-year-old star player in their squads.

Although Ronaldo suggested after the season-ending match against Al-Fateh that it could have been his final outing with the club, the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient has ended speculations about him moving to a seventh club in his career.

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” Ronaldo posted on his social media handle.

Ronaldo's performance for Al Nassr After departing Manchester United as a free agent in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr, where he has netted 93 goals across 105 matches in all competitions.