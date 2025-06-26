Cristiano Ronaldo signs new deal with Al Nassr; extends contract for 2 years

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new deal with Al Nassr to extend his journey with the club. He has signed a two-year contract to stay in the Saudi Pro League.
Fernando Hierro, Al Nassr's sporting director,had stated in May that the club was eager to secure a contract extension for Cristiano Ronaldo. It was after acknowledging that other clubs were also trying to sign the 40-year-old star player in their squads.
Although Ronaldo suggested after the season-ending match against Al-Fateh that it could have been his final outing with the club, the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient has ended speculations about him moving to a seventh club in his career.
"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” Ronaldo posted on his social media handle.
After departing Manchester United as a free agent in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr, where he has netted 93 goals across 105 matches in all competitions.
