Is Cristiano Ronaldo still in Saudi Arabia? Conflicting reports emerge about jet departure amid Middle East tensions

Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the location of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East. The 41-year-old Al Nassr captain, who has called Riyadh home since joining the Saudi Pro League club in 2023, drew widespread attention after his private jet reportedly departed for Madrid late Monday night.
Flight tracking data from platforms like Flightradar24 showed the £61 million Bombardier Global Express leaving Riyadh around 8-9pm local time and landing in the Spanish capital early Tuesday after a roughly seven-hour flight over Egypt and the Mediterranean. These reports fuelled theories that Ronaldo, partner Georgina Rodriguez, and their five children may have left amid safety fears following Iranian drone strikes.
However, other reports pushed back against claims of a full departure. According to some reports, Ronaldo remains in Saudi Arabia, with no official confirmation he was aboard the jet. Such reports stated that the Portuguese star is still in Riyadh, dealing with an ongoing muscle injury sustained in Al Nassr's recent 3-1 win over Al Fayha.
Amid the regional volatility, Saudi Pro League operations appear unaffected for now. Al Nassr is scheduled to host Neom SC on Saturday, March 7, at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh for Matchday 25. League fixtures from Thursday onward remain on the calendar, signalling efforts to maintain normalcy in domestic football.
Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to Al Nassr has been evident since his high-profile move, bolstered by a lucrative contract extending to 2027. He has not issued any public statement on the jet reports or potential relocation.
The unrest has ripple effects beyond football. The AFC's suspension of continental ties highlights the challenges facing international athletes in the Gulf. Similar security concerns have disrupted events elsewhere, emphasizing player and staff safety priorities.
As the situation develops rapidly, global attention remains on Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's most prominent figures navigating an unpredictable environment.
