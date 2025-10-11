Crown Jewel: Roman Reigns smacks Bronson Reed with cricket bat | Watch video

In a chaotic Crown Jewel showdown that lit up Perth and WWE fans worldwide, the fight between "Big" Bronson Reed and "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns delivered a spectacle that had fans on the edge of their seats. The significant moment, Reigns smacking a cricket bat to batter Reed, set the tone for a brutal, unpredictable clash. However, Reigns’ dominance was overshadowed by a shocking twist that led to an unforgettable upset on October 11, 2025.

A cricket bat sets the stage From the opening bell, Reigns commanded the ring with fierce intensity. The crowd erupted as he grabbed a cricket bat, smashing Reed with powerful swings that echoed Australia’s sporting culture.

Commentators tied the moment to the upcoming Ashes series, amplifying the hometown vibe. Reigns, having a massive support from the Perth crowd, paused to grab a microphone, demanding they "acknowledge him" for a promised table spot, a bold move that later proved costly.

Interference shakes the match Roman Reigns maintained control, his signature power moves keeping Reed on the defensive. However, the no-rules nature of the Street Fight invited chaos, and Bron Breakker capitalized. Storming in, Breakker blindsided Reigns, and with no disqualification to worry about, the referee could only watch.

Together, Breakker and Reed overwhelmed Reigns, slamming him through the announce table in a jaw-dropping moment that shifted the match’s momentum.

The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, rushed to Reigns’ aid, igniting hopes of a Bloodline rally. Their presence electrified the crowd, but the rescue attempt soon unravelled.

A costly misstep ends in Roman Reigns' defeat Reigns, still reeling, set up a table in the ring corner, aiming to crush Reed with a spear. In a critical error, Jey Uso’s involvement backfired. As Reigns charged, Reed dodged, sending the "Tribal Chief" crashing through the table. The crowd gasped at the miscue. Seizing the moment, Breakker speared Jey out of the equation, clearing the path for Reed.

With Reigns vulnerable, Reed unleashed his devastating "Tsunami," flattening the former champion. The referee’s count sealed it. Bronson Reed scored a monumental victory over Roman Reigns, a career-defining moment in front of his home crowd.