Crystal Dunn retires: USWNT legend announces shock exit at 33

Crystal Dunn retires: The announcement came via her Instagram account, marking the end of an illustrious career filled with major titles and remarkable adaptability on the field.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 Jan 2026, 10:40 PM IST
Crystal Dunn retirement
Crystal Dunn retirement(X)

Crystal Dunn, one of the most versatile and accomplished players in US women’s soccer history, has officially retired from professional football at the age of 33. The announcement came on Thursdau (January 29), through a heartfelt Instagram post where the former World Cup champion revealed her decision to step away and prioritize family life.

A heartfelt farewell to the game

Crystal Dunn shared an emotional message explaining her decision to step away. "This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished," she said. "I’ve achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give."

She continued, "I’m ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side. I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom. This was not a decision made lightly, but was one made with immense gratitude for everything I’ve experienced as a professional soccer player."

The New York native cited her desire to prioritize family life with husband Pierre Soubrier and their 3-year-old son Marcel as key factors in her choice.

(More to follow)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCrystal Dunn retires: USWNT legend announces shock exit at 33
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.