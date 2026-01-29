Crystal Dunn retires: USWNT legend announces shock exit at 33

Crystal Dunn, one of the most versatile and accomplished players in US women’s soccer history, has officially retired from professional football at the age of 33. The announcement came on Thursdau (January 29), through a heartfelt Instagram post where the former World Cup champion revealed her decision to step away and prioritize family life.

A heartfelt farewell to the game Crystal Dunn shared an emotional message explaining her decision to step away. "This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished," she said. "I’ve achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give."

She continued, "I’m ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side. I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom. This was not a decision made lightly, but was one made with immense gratitude for everything I’ve experienced as a professional soccer player."

The New York native cited her desire to prioritize family life with husband Pierre Soubrier and their 3-year-old son Marcel as key factors in her choice.

(More to follow)