Underdogs Crystal Palace stun Manchester City to win first FA Cup, seal Europa League spot in historic triumph

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, London to clinch their maiden FA Cup title. It was one of the most dramatic upsets in the recent history of the tournament as the final saw the Eagles defy all odds to beat the defending champions of the Premier League.

Crystal Palace had reached the finals of 1990 and 2016 but suffered heartbreaks. However, the Underdogs claimed their major trophy after 119 years in 2025. Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner showcased brilliant performances by players against Pep Guardiola’s mighty Manchester City, to script a fairytale ending by also making a place in the Europa League.

Eberechi Eze's heroics The only goal of the match came in the 16th minute by star player Eberechi Eze, who scored a sensational goal after a counterattack. This was his fourth goal in the competition. Interestingly, all these four goals for the team were opening goals in the respective matches.

Dean Henderson’s crucial role and VAR controversy Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson played an important role in the win as well. His penalty save in the first half denied Omar Marmoush's goal. In the game, a controversy arose when Henderson appeared to handle the ball outside the box. However, VAR allowed play to continue, sparking angry reactions from Man City.

Manchester City players tried scoring goals with late appearances from Phil Foden and Claudio Echeverri. But Henderson stood firm and produced crucial saves to preserve Palace’s lead.

What does this win mean to Crystal Palace? Along with the trophy and prize money of £2 million, the historic win has handed Crystal Palace a direct entry into the UEFA Europa League next season. Before the final clash, Palace were placed 12th in the Premier League standings and had no realistic chance of qualifying for Europe through league position. But by lifting the FA Cup, they have booked a direct spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

What happens to the Premier League’s European spots now? With Palace taking the Europa League spot through the FA Cup, the European qualification scenario has become interesting. The top five Premier League teams qualify for the Champions League next season and the sixth and seventh teams into the Europa League. Since Palace claimed the UEL spot via the FA Cup, the remaining Europa League place will go to the sixth-placed team in the league. This means the seventh place may qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

Crystal Palace’s road to glory - Third Round: Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport

Fourth Round: Doncaster 0-2 Crystal Palace

Fifth Round: Crystal Palace 3-1 Millwall

Quarter-final: Fulham 0-3 Crystal Palace

Semi-final: Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa

Final: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester City