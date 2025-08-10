Crystal Palace stuns Liverpool on penalties to claim their first-ever Community Shield win

Crystal Palace claimed a thrilling victory over Liverpool in the 2025 Community Shield, winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Wembley.
The match showcased debutants, dramatic moments, and a standout performance from goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who proved to be the hero in the shootout.
This win marks Palace’s second major trophy in recent months, following their FA Cup success in May, and signals their ambition for the new season.
(More to follow)
