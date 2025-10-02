Crystal Palace vs Dynamo Kyiv: Why is UEFA Conference League match happening in Poland? Explained

Crystal Palace fans are gearing up for a historic moment as they will face Dynamo Kyiv in their first-ever major European fixture in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League. Scheduled for October 2, 2025, the match is set to take place at the Motor Lublin Arena in Lublin, Poland, rather than in Kyiv, Ukraine. This unusual venue choice for Dynamo’s home game has raised questions.

Reason behind a neutral venue The primary reason for the match’s relocation to Poland is the ongoing war in Ukraine, sparked by Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has made it impossible for Ukrainian clubs like Dynamo Kyiv to host international matches at home.

Safety risks, including missile strikes, damaged infrastructure, and travel disruptions, pose significant challenges. UEFA, European football’s governing body, has mandated that Ukrainian teams play their European “home” games at neutral venues to ensure the safety of players, staff, and supporters.