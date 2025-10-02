Subscribe

Crystal Palace vs Dynamo Kyiv: Why is UEFA Conference League match happening in Poland? Explained

Here is an explainer on why this UEFA Conference League clash is happening in Poland instead of Ukraine.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Oct 2025, 09:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Crystal Palace vs Dynamo Kyiv
Crystal Palace vs Dynamo Kyiv(Crystal Palace?X)

Crystal Palace fans are gearing up for a historic moment as they will face Dynamo Kyiv in their first-ever major European fixture in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League. Scheduled for October 2, 2025, the match is set to take place at the Motor Lublin Arena in Lublin, Poland, rather than in Kyiv, Ukraine. This unusual venue choice for Dynamo’s home game has raised questions.

Advertisement

Reason behind a neutral venue

The primary reason for the match’s relocation to Poland is the ongoing war in Ukraine, sparked by Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has made it impossible for Ukrainian clubs like Dynamo Kyiv to host international matches at home.

Safety risks, including missile strikes, damaged infrastructure, and travel disruptions, pose significant challenges. UEFA, European football’s governing body, has mandated that Ukrainian teams play their European “home” games at neutral venues to ensure the safety of players, staff, and supporters.

(more to follow)

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCrystal Palace vs Dynamo Kyiv: Why is UEFA Conference League match happening in Poland? Explained
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts