Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad: Confirmed starting line-ups revealed as Eze sits out ahead of potential Arsenal transfer

Crystal Palace are set to kick off their European journey in a UEFA Conference League qualifier against Norwegian side Fredrikstad. While the Eagles were relegated from the Europa League earlier this season, they now stand as strong contenders to claim the Conference League title, following in the footsteps of West Ham and Chelsea, who previously lifted the trophy. However, the spotlight is on star player Eberechi Eze, who is absent from the lineup amid speculation of a potential move to Arsenal.

Crystal Palace’s starting line-up Crystal Palace may be without Eberechi Eze, but manager Oliver Glasner has fielded a strong squad capable of overpowering their Norwegian opponents. The team’s lineup, showcases a blend of defensive solidity and attacking talent.

Dean Henderson continues as the first-choice goalkeeper, providing reliability between the posts. The defense is anchored by Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, and Jefferson Lerma, with Daniel Munoz and Borna Sosa operating as wing-backs to provide support in attack. This setup ensures Palace can transition quickly from defense to offense.

In midfield, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton form a balanced partnership, offering both defensive cover and creative passing. Ismaila Sarr, deployed in a more advanced role, will look to exploit spaces behind Fredrikstad’s backline, while young talent Justin Devenny is expected to add energy in an attacking midfield position. Leading the line is Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose goal-scoring instincts make him a constant threat.

Despite Eze’s absence, this lineup demonstrates Palace’s depth and versatility, positioning them as favourites to dominate the clash.

Fredrikstad’s line-up Fredrikstad have struggled in their domestic campaign but are eager to make a statement against Premier League opposition. The Norwegian side has opted for a competitive lineup to challenge Crystal Palace.

Martin Borsheim starts in goal, tasked with keeping Palace’s attackers at bay. The defensive trio of Maxwell Woledzi, Ulrik Fredriksen, and Solomon Owusu will aim to stay compact and frustrate Palace’s forward line. Wing-backs Daniel Eid and Stian Stray Molde will provide defensive support while contributing to counter-attacks.

In midfield, Patrick Metcalfe, Leonard Owusu, and Sondre Sorlokk form a hardworking trio, balancing defensive duties with progressive play. Up top, Oskare Ohlenschlaeger and Enil Holten will lead the attack.

