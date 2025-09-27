Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League game? AI predictions, live streaming, confirmed lineups

Crystal Palace are set to face Liverpool in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Saturday (September 27). The match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium. While Liverpool are at the top of the points table with five wins from all the matches so far and 15 points, Crystal Palace will come into the clash with an unbeaten streak with 9 points from three draws and two wins. Here are all the details about the clash.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match details Date: Saturday, September 27

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 7:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Selhurst Park

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Matt Donohue

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and USA Network.

Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Liverpool hold a 47% chance of victory, driven by their unbeaten run and Salah's form, but Crystal Palace's home resilience and recent unbeaten streak make a draw (28% chance) plausible. Expect a scoring affair, likely 1-1 or 2-2. Palace's injury concerns may limit their depth, while Liverpool's attacking firepower could secure a narrow win late."

ChatGPT: “Crystal Palace will be tough to break down at home, defending with intensity and trying to stifle Liverpool’s rhythm. Liverpool, even without Ekitike, still has enough attacking firepower, Salah, and Isak, to carve out chances. I lean towards a narrow Reds victory, something like 2-1 to Liverpool, though a draw wouldn’t surprise given Palace’s form.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Team news Crystal Palace:

Oliver Glasner's side sits fifth with nine points from five games (two wins, three draws). Injuries hit hard: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), and Walter Benitez (finger) are out, while Ismaila Sarr returns from a thigh issue and Yeremy Pino is fit after a knee knock.

Liverpool:

Arne Slot's league leaders are unbeaten with 15 points from five wins, including late drama in recent outings, but results outpace performances. Hugo Ekitike is suspended after a red card in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton, and Giovanni Leoni faces a year out with an ACL tear; Stefan Bajcetic remains sidelined.

Alexander Isak steps up top after scoring midweek, with Mohamed Salah key to maintaining momentum.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineups Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Kamada, Wharton, Munoz, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Isak.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Head-to-head details Matches won by Crystal Palace: 15

Matches won by Liverpool: 36