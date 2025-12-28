Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who will win Premier League game? AI predictions, line-ups, live streaming and more

Crystal Palace will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash on Sunday (December 28). The match will be played at Selhurst Park. In the points table, Crystal Palace are in ninth position with 26 points from 7 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur are in the 14th spot with 22 points from 6 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

Match details Date: Sunday, December 28

Time: 11:30 AM ET in the US / 10:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Selhurst Park.

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: James Bell

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, fuboTV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Crystal Palace could capitalize on home advantage and Tottenham's injury crisis to secure a narrow win at Selhurst Park. Expect the Eagles to edge a competitive London derby 2-1, with Mateta proving decisive against a depleted Spurs defense."

ChatGPT: "Crystal Palace look the more settled side heading into this derby, with strong home form and Tottenham hampered by suspensions and injuries. Palace's counter-attacking threat could prove key. Prediction: Crystal Palace 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur."

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team news Crystal Palace:

Ismaila Sarr is away at AFCON, while Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Daniel Munoz (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (ligament), and Caleb Kporha (back) are out injured. Jean-Philippe Mateta continues to manage a knee issue but will lead the line.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero are suspended, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are at AFCON. Long-term absentees include James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), and Kota Takai (thigh).

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed lineups Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson; J Lerma, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Will Hughes; Nathaniel Clyne, Yeremy Pino, Justin Devenny, Tyrick Mitchell; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Randal Kolo Muani; Richarlison.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head-to-head details Matches won by Crystal Palace: 12

Matches won by Tottenham Hotspur: 32