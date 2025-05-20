CSK coach Stephen Fleming on including youngsters: 'It's one thing to say we want a team full of young players, but...'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their second-last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (May 20). Ahead of the game, CSK coach Stephen Fleming reflected on the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing season and also gave his take on including youngsters in the squad which currently has many experienced players.

Chennai Super Kings performance in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings are currently cemented at the bottom of the points table. After winning the opening match against Mumbai Indians, CSK have won just two more matches so far. They clinched 6 points from 12 matches played and have an NRR of -0.992. It is so far their poorest performance in the history of the league. Notably, it was also the first time that CSK became the first team to get eliminated in an IPL season.

Stephen Fleming on CSK's challenges in the 2025 season "The competition is very even, so the fact that we have been so consistent over a number of years, to have a poor year has sort of shaken everybody, Fleming expressed on the eve of CSK's game against RR.

"But it is understandable given the excellence in which all the franchises are operating," he added.

"The challenge for us is to make sure that we do go over everything that we are doing now and have done in the past, to make sure we are keeping up with the philosophies of the time." Fleming gave his opinion on the upcoming challenges.

Fleming backs experience Fleming spoke in the favour of having an experienced team as it had worked for the franchise in previous years.

"No, I don't care how old players are," Fleming said.

"I do like experience though, experience has served us really well over the proud years that we have had. It hasn't worked out quite well for us this year and that could be a bit of form. It can be the strategy, it can be a number of things, that just don't quite work out," he reflected.

"It's one thing to say we want a team full of young players, but you've got to find them. So it's identifying talent and making sure they fit in," he added.

Chennai Super Kings upcoming games CSK have two more matches remaining and they can finish with a maximum of 10 points. If they manage to beat RR, who are currently in the ninth position, they can climb up in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Delhi) - 20th May 2025