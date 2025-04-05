CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Check AI predictions, fantasy teams, and more

Chennai Super Kings will welcome the Delhi Capitals to the M Chidambaram Stadium with the 5-time champions in desperate need of points. Coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive losses, CSK will face an uphill task as their opponents are fresh off a comprehensive 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs DC: Head to Head The two teams have faced each other 30 times since the inception of the Indian Premier League with the host having the upper hand with 19 wins. While DC may only have 11 wins in this rivalry, they came out on top the last time the two teams met (IPL 2024) and are in a significantly better position this season than their illustrious hosts.

CSK vs DC: Fantasy Team Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube (Vice Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Matheesa Pathirana, Noor Ahmed (Captain)

CSK vs DC: AI prediction Let’s take a look at what the different Artificial Intelligence models have to say about today’s exciting clash in Chennai.

When asked to predict the result, this is what ChatGPT had to say: “Historically, CSK have dominated this matchup, winning 19 out of 30 encounters, including 7 victories in 9 games at their home ground. ​

“However, current form presents a contrasting picture. CSK have had a challenging start to the season, securing only one win in their first three matches and currently sitting eighth in the points table. In contrast, DC have been impressive, winning both of their opening games and holding the second spot. ​

“Considering CSK's strong home record and DC's current momentum, today's match is poised to be a closely contested encounter. While CSK will rely on their familiarity with home conditions, DC's recent performances suggest they are formidable opponents. Given these factors, the match could swing either way, but CSK's historical advantage at home might give them a slight edge.”

Google’s Gemini echoed similar sentiment, noting MS Dhoni’s potential return as captain for today’s game might play a factor. It said, “My prediction is that Chennai Super Kings has a slightly higher probability of winning today's match due to their historical record, home advantage, and the potential return of MS Dhoni as captain. However, Delhi Capitals, with their current form, will be a tough opponent, making it a closely fought contest.” It also said the certain key factors could determine the game, stating: “Key Factors to Watch:

Ruturaj Gaikwad's availability and the official captaincy announcement for CSK.

How the DC batsmen handle the spin-friendly conditions in Chennai.

The performance of key players like Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube for CSK, and Jake Fraser-McGurk and Axar Patel for DC.

The effectiveness of the spin bowlers from both sides.”

X’s Grok, meanwhile, feels the match could be very close. “Given CSK’s historical dominance over DC, home advantage, and familiarity with Chepauk’s conditions, they might have a slight edge. However, DC’s current form and balanced lineup make them a serious threat. If I had to predict, I’d lean toward CSK winning a close contest, likely propelled by their spinners and the Chepauk crowd’s support — provided they address their recent inconsistencies. That said, DC’s momentum could easily swing it their way if CSK falters early. It’s a tight call,” it said.

CSK vs DC: Livemint’s pick It is a clean sweep from the AI models as they have all picked the home team to come out on top.