CSK vs DC IPL 2025: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like this before!’ Rachin Ravindra on his Chennai experience

Rachin Ravindra burst onto the Indian Premier League scene in 2024 after he was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the auction prior to the previous season. He repaid their faith and quickly established himself as one of the fan favourites at Chepauk by scoring 222 runs in 10 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 160.86. CSK retained the southpaw from New Zealand for the 2025 IPL season and he has already made a strong start in what has been a shaky season so far for the 5-time champions.

He opened the season with an unbeaten 65 (45) against Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture, where he scored the winning runs, and 41 (31) in the defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the second game; both innings being at home. CSK will want him to continue his form as they face a confident Delhi Capitals side at home later today.

Tough conditions Being away from home as a youngster outside of your comfort zone is something many foreign players experience in the IPL. The heat, the new culture, language barrier at times, and microscopic attention from fans can be a huge shock to the system.

While many crumble under the pressure, often due to lack of support, the New Zealand all-rounder says the franchise has made it easy for him to settle down in the competition.

Speaking to IPL ahead of the encounter against DC, the 25-year-old said: “I have never experienced anything like this - the whistles in the ground, chanting your name, Dhoni comes to bat -- having two and a half months away from home is never easy but people in Chennai do make it easy -- as so many do care what we do and that makes me happy.”

