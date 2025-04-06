IPL 2025: T20 cricket has changed, it’s only about hitting boundaries - KL Rahul after CSK vs DC clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League on April 5 (Saturday). In the match played at CSK's home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium, DC registered a win by 25 runs. Coming to bat first, Axar Patel's DC put a score of 183/6 on the board, powered by KL Rahul's 77 off 51 balls. CSK failed to chase the total and could reach a score of 158/5 despite Vijay Shankar's 69-run knock.

KL Rahul looked in great form in the match and won the Player of the Match award for his impressive innings. In a conversation with DC's mentor Kevin Pietersen, KL spoke about his views on the current T20 game, his training sessions with Abhishek Nayyar, and his style in the white ball cricket.

KL Rahul on his current game "I worked really hard on my game in the last year. Shout out to Abhishek Nayar. I have worked a lot with him. We have worked hours and hours together and discussed my white ball game and how I can be better," KL praised India's batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

He gave his take on the current way to play a T20 game, "T20 cricket has changed, it's only about hitting boundaries. The team that gets more sixes or boundaries, ends up winning the game."

"I am back to enjoying my game and not thinking too much about it and not thinking about taking it deep. I just see the ball and try to be aggressive and try to put pressure on the bowler and the opposition and enjoy hitting the boundaries," he spoke about his approach to bat.

KL Rahul at the Post-match conference "I was honestly prepping to play at the top of the order before the IPL started and before I came here. Just a week before the IPL started, I had a chat with the coach and he said he wanted me to bat at No. 4 because we missed one of our senior players who didn't turn up, so he wanted me at No. 4, so, I said okay. Not much I can do, but take on whatever role is given and go out there and enjoy my batting," after he received the Player of the Match award, KL Rahul spoke about coming to play as an opener in the game.