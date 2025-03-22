CSK & MI have faced each other 37 times in IPL, the most played fixture in the league.

Wood over each other 20 - Wins for MI v CSK, the most wins against CSK by an opponent

17 - Wins for CSK v MI, the most wins against MI by an opponent

CSK’s dominance in last three years CSK won 4 of the 5 matches during the previous mega Auction cycle from 2022 to 2024. CSK are also on a three-game winning streak over their arch-rivals. It’s been an indifferent three year cycle for both CSK & MI. Both sides missed out on a playoff berth in 2 of the 3 seasons. However, CSK won the title in 2023 which put them level on MI with 5 IPL titles each.

What happened in 2024? The two icons MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma took the centrestage in the match played in Mumbai on April 14th, the day of the auspicious Tamil New Year. MS Dhoni smoked hat-trick sixes off Hardik Pandya to set a grandstand finish for CSK. Rohit Sharma smashed his 2nd century in IPL, his first since the 2012 season. Rohit’s unbeaten 105 ended in vain as CSK eventually got a comfortable 20-run win.

Brief scores: CSK - 206/4, MI - 186/6

Major changes to the squad CSK retained five players ahead of the mega auction and brought back Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the mega auction. They also welcomed the return of Sam Curran, who donned the yellow in the past. However, the biggest attraction is the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to his hometown after his stints with RPSG, PBKS, DC and RR for 9 years.

CSK also added Afghan Spinner Noor Ahmed to add more firepower to their spin attack.