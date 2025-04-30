CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 30th of April, Tuesday. The match will be played at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK, who have lost seven out of nine matches will aim to win the remaining games and end their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 journey on a good note. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS who are good contenders to make it to the top four, will try to inch closer to Playoffs by victory in the upcoming clash.

Pitch Report The pitch at MA Chidambaram is expected to be balanced. The black soil is expected to favour the batters in first innings, while the bowlers can get assistance in the second innings of the match. A score between 150 to 165 can be considered a par score.

Weather Report, Chennai According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Chennai will be around 32 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 31 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 78% to 82% during match hours. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - IPL Stats Matches played: 90

Matches won batting first: 51

Matches won batting second: 39

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 246/5 – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)

Lowest total by a team: 70 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK (2019)

Highest individual score by a player: 127 – Murali Vijay

Best bowling figures by a player: 5/5 – Akash Madhwal

Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium Matches played: 76

Matches won: 51

Matches lost: 24

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest score: 246

Lowest score: 109

Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium Matches played: 10

Matches won: 4

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest score: 201

Lowest score: 95

Probable XIIs Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (captain), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar

Head-to-head details Matches played: 31

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matches won by PBKS: 15

Matches tied: 0