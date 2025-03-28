CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Vintage MS Dhoni packs Phil Salt with lightning-quick stumping; Watch viral video

Can lightning strike twice? Yes, said MS Dhoni. The former Chennai Super Kings captain was in the thick of action for a second successive game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after his lighting-fast stumping sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt packing.

Phil Salt, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last season, raced to 32 off just 16 balls, taking the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin to cleaners in the first three overs of the game. But MS Dhoni decided to take matters into his own hands.

Phil Salt misread the googly from Noor Ahmad and went for a drive inside-out only to get beaten. With his backfoot lifted for a second and MS Dhoni whipped the bails off in a flash to cut short Phil Salt's stay at the crease. It was nearly identical to his dismissal against Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday.

Fans are speechless MS Dhoni's work behind the stumps got the internet crazy. One user hailed MS Dhoni as the greatest wicket-keeper, by attaching so many timelines while another user compared MS Dhoni with fighter jets.

Meanwhile, CSK opted to bowl first after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss earlier in the day. Both teams made one change each. While RCB brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar replacing Rasikh Dar, Nathan Ellis made way for Matheesha Pathirana for CSK.

Batting first, RCB rode on a fifty from captain Rajat Patidar, contributions from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli (31) and a three consecutive sixes in the final over from Tim David to post 196/7 in 20 overs.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal