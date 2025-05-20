CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 20th of April, Monday. The match will be played at CSK's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals both have been eliminated from the Playoffs race. While RR will play their last match of the season, it will be CSK's second last game. Both teams are standing at the ninth and tenth position of the points table, respectively. They will want to win the clash and end their campaign on a good note.
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, with shorter boundaries. It will provide assistance to the spinners as the game progresses. A score between 190 - 200 can be considered a good score on the deck.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi will be around 37 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate between 36% to 50% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.
Total matches played: 94
Matches won by batting first: 44
Matches won by batting second: 48
No result: 1
Matches tied: 0
Average first innings score: 168
Highest team total: 266
Lowest team total: 83
Matches played: 11
Matches won: 8
Matches lost: 3
Matches tied: 0
No result: 0
Highest score: 223
Lowest score: 110
Matches played: 13
Matches won: 5
Matches lost: 7
Matches tied: 1
No result: 0
Highest score: 220
Lowest score: 121
Matches played: 6
Matches won by CSK: 3
Matches won by RR: 3
No result: 0
Matches tied: 0
Rajasthan Royals:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande
Chennai Super Kings:
Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.