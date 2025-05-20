CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 20th of April, Monday. The match will be played at CSK's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals both have been eliminated from the Playoffs race. While RR will play their last match of the season, it will be CSK's second last game. Both teams are standing at the ninth and tenth position of the points table, respectively. They will want to win the clash and end their campaign on a good note.

Pitch Report The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, with shorter boundaries. It will provide assistance to the spinners as the game progresses. A score between 190 - 200 can be considered a good score on the deck.

Weather Report – Delhi According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi will be around 37 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate between 36% to 50% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Advertisement

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – IPL Stats Total matches played: 94

Matches won by batting first: 44

Matches won by batting second: 48

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 168

Highest team total: 266

Lowest team total: 83

Also Read | Viral video: Digvesh engages in heated conversation with Abhishek in LSG vs SRH

CSK at Arun Jaitley Stadium Matches played: 11

Matches won: 8

Matches lost: 3

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 223

Lowest score: 110

RR at Arun Jaitley Stadium Matches played: 13

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 7

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 220

Lowest score: 121

Head-to-head details Matches played: 6

Matches won by CSK: 3

Matches won by RR: 3

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable XIIs Rajasthan Royals:

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings: