CSK vs RR: Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Sanju Samson to register special milestone in history of IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 journey on a high note after clinching a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, May 20. In the game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, RR beat CSK by six wickets. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history, caught the attention yet again with his match-winning knock. He achieved a unique feat during the clash.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance in CSK vs RR match In the IPL 2025 clash between CSK and RR, the 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed with his bat. He came to open the innings for RR with Yashasvi Jaiswal and looked unstoppable. Suryavanshi smashed 57 runs off 33 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes. He was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 14th over. However, his contribution to the run chase was fruitful as the team reached the target in just 17.1 overs.

A new milestone achieved by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in CSK vs RR match Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit four sixes in the CSK vs RR game and surpassed Sanju Samson to top the list of players to register the most sixes in an IPL season before turning 20. Interestingly, Vaibhav equals Rishabh Pant's record of 24 sixes in his debut season of the league.

Most sixes in an IPL edition before turning 20 24 sixes - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (2025)

24 sixes - Rishabh Pant (2017)

17 sixes- Sanju Samson (2014)

17 sixes - Ishan Kishan (2018)

16 sixes - Tilak Varma (2022)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet Post the CSK vs RR match, as the teams lined up for handshakes, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s gesture stole the spotlight. Instead of a conventional handshake, the youngster bent down and respectfully touched Dhoni’s feet. Dhoni responded with a smile and patted Suryavanshi. This act of reverence highlighted Suryavanshi’s humility despite his rising stardom.

