CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: Fans are ‘broken’ and ‘not going to watch IPL’ after Chennai Super Kings’ defeat at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Friday. Though SRH faced some hiccups during the chase, a composed unbeaten 49-run partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Reddy guided them to victory. CSK fans expressed shock and surprise on X, with some SRH fans putting out memes and teasing them.

Harshal Patel claimed a four-wicket haul as SRH bowled out CSK for 154 after choosing to field first. Dewald Brevis was the top scorer for CSK with a brisk 42 off 25 balls, while Ayush Mhatre impressed once again with a quickfire 30 from 18 deliveries at the top. It was the sixth match between both at CSK's home ground with CSK winning the previous five of their meetings with SRH.

Netizens react One of the CSK fans remarked, “Seriously I am going to stop watching IPL coz of CSK's defeat against SRH today. Even in future I will not watch IPL again. Better shift the focus on watching other games like Archery , Shooting , Badminton.” An SRH fan commented, “CHEPAUK CURSE BROKEN. RCB ends a 17-year drought at Chepauk. DC wins at Chepauk after 15 long years. SRH stuns CSK for their first-ever win at the fortress. Is the unbreakable finally broken?”

“Historic win for #SRH at Chepauk after years! Brilliant all-round show by #KaminduMendis that game-changing catch was top class! Tough times for CSK... arguably their worst season yet,” said another user. “CSK's winning streak at home vs RCB, winning streak at home vs DC, 100% win record vs SRH at home, Dhoni's record of not missing IPL Finals every 2 years, everything is broken. I am broken,” said a CSK fan. A user stated, “It's a breaking year 🫠every team is winning in chepauk after years.”

SRH fans puts out memes

