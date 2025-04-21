CSK vs SRH tickets, IPL 2025: How to buy passes for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad tie; step-by-step guide

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited IPL 2025 clash at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on the 25th of April, 2025. With both teams trying to bounce back and climb the ladder of the Points Table, fans are eagerly looking to get their seats for the upcoming clash. Here's everything you need to know about the bookings for CSK vs SRH clash.
The online sale of tickets has begun from 10:15 AM IST on April 21. Fans can purchase their tickets through two official platforms:
District by Zomato Application and the official CSK Website, www.chennaisuperkings.com
"Patrons buying tickets elsewhere other thanwww.chennaisuperkings.comand District.in are buying at their own risk," CSK mentioned on their official site.
The ticket prices range from ₹1700 to ₹7500, depending on the category. Here are all the details of the ticket prices -
₹1700
C Lower (Astral Pipes)
D Lower (Equitas Bank)
E Lower (British Empire)
₹4000
I Lower (FedEx)
J Lower (Etihad Airways)
K Lower (Rayzon Solar)
₹3500
C Upper
D Upper
E Upper
₹2500
I Upper
J Upper
K Upper
KMK Terrace (FedEx) – ₹7500
Download the District by Zomato app and log in or sign up.
Search for CSK vs SRH or go to the IPL section.
Select the April 25 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Choose your stand and number of tickets.
Make payment via UPI, card, or net banking.
Get an e-ticket on the app and your email.
Go to chennaisuperkings.com and click on book tickets option
Select the CSK vs SRH match and April 25
Choose your preferred stand and the number of tickets that you want to buy
Log in, and make the payment via UPI, card, or net banking.
Receive an e-ticket in your email.