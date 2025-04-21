CSK vs SRH tickets, IPL 2025: How to buy passes for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad tie; step-by-step guide

  • Here's everything you need to know about the bookings for CSK vs SRH clash

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Apr 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma(REUTERS)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited IPL 2025 clash at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on the 25th of April, 2025. With both teams trying to bounce back and climb the ladder of the Points Table, fans are eagerly looking to get their seats for the upcoming clash. Here's everything you need to know about the bookings for CSK vs SRH clash.

Where to Buy Tickets

The online sale of tickets has begun from 10:15 AM IST on April 21. Fans can purchase their tickets through two official platforms:

District by Zomato Application and the official CSK Website, www.chennaisuperkings.com

"Patrons buying tickets elsewhere other thanwww.chennaisuperkings.comand District.in are buying at their own risk," CSK mentioned on their official site.

Ticket Price Details

The ticket prices range from 1700 to 7500, depending on the category. Here are all the details of the ticket prices -

Lower Stands

1700

C Lower (Astral Pipes)

D Lower (Equitas Bank)

E Lower (British Empire)

4000

I Lower (FedEx)

J Lower (Etihad Airways)

K Lower (Rayzon Solar)

Upper Stands – 2500 to 3500

3500

C Upper

D Upper

E Upper

2500

I Upper

J Upper

K Upper

Terrace (Premium Seating)

KMK Terrace (FedEx) – 7500

Step by-step guide to book tickets -

Also Read | IPL 2025: Can CSK still make it to Playoffs? Here’s everything you need to know

Option 1: District by Zomato App

Download the District by Zomato app and log in or sign up.

Search for CSK vs SRH or go to the IPL section.

Select the April 25 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Choose your stand and number of tickets.

Make payment via UPI, card, or net banking.

Get an e-ticket on the app and your email.

Option 2: CSK Official Website

Go to chennaisuperkings.com and click on book tickets option

Select the CSK vs SRH match and April 25

Choose your preferred stand and the number of tickets that you want to buy

Log in, and make the payment via UPI, card, or net banking.

Receive an e-ticket in your email.

 
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 02:34 PM IST
