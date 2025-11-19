Curaçao scripts history as smallest nation ever to qualify for FIFA World Cup

In a stunning achievement for world football, Curaçao, a Caribbean nation of just 156,000 people, has become the smallest country by population ever to qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup after holding Jamaica to a dramatic 0-0 draw on Tuesday (November 18). The result sees Curaçao surpass Iceland’s long-standing record and secure their historic debut at the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026, alongside fellow CONCACAF qualifiers Panama and Haiti.

Curaçao's special record Curaçao topped CONCACAF Group B with an unbeaten record, collecting 12 points from six matches. The result marked their first-ever World Cup appearance and shattered the previous record held by Iceland, whose population stood at around 350,000 when they qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Remarkably, Curaçao achieved this milestone without their head coach on the touchline. Veteran Dutch tactician Dick Advocaat, 78, had to fly back to the Netherlands for family reasons just days before the decisive match. The former Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, and South Korea boss watched from afar as his players delivered the historic result.

What happened in the match between Curaçao and Jamaica? Jamaica controlled much of the game and came agonizingly close to scoring on three occasions. In the 54th minute, Greg Leigh’s powerful header struck the right post. Shamar Nicholson then smashed a header against the crossbar in the 70th minute, and late substitute Bailey Cadamarteri was denied by the woodwork again in the 87th.

The drama peaked in stoppage time when the referee pointed to the spot after Jeremy Antonisse’s sliding challenge brought down Dujuan Richards. Jamaica celebrated what looked like a match-winning penalty, only for VAR to overturn the decision moments later. The reversal kept the score at 0-0 and sent Curaçao through to the World Cup.

Panama and Haiti complete CONCACAF trio Panama also sealed their spot in the expanded 48-team World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over El Salvador. César Blackman (17’) and Erick Davis (45’) scored in the first half, before José Luis Rodríguez sealed the victory late on. This will be Panama’s second World Cup appearance after their debut in Russia 2018.

In Group C, Haiti produced one of the biggest shocks of the round. Goals from Loicious Deedson (9’) and Ruben Providence (45’) gave them a 2-0 victory over Nicaragua, enough to leapfrog pre-tournament favourites Honduras and Costa Rica. Haiti last appeared at a World Cup in 1974 and will now return after 52 years.

What happens next in CONCACAF? Tuesday’s results confirmed the six teams heading to the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for Mexico in March 2026. Two additional World Cup spots remain up for grabs, with Jamaica and Suriname (CONCACAF), Bolivia (South America), Iraq (Asia), Congo (Africa), and New Caledonia (Oceania) all still in contention.