CWG 2022: Celebrations begin at Gold medalist Mirabai Chanu's native place

Commonwealth Games 2022: Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won India's first Gold Medal at the in the Women's 49Kg weightlifting category.
Celebrations began at Nongpok Kakching in Manipur, the native place of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won Gold Medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Her family, relatives and neighbours rejoiced this proud achievement of Mirabai Chanu.
Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won India's first Gold Medal at the in the Women's 49Kg weightlifting category. She aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg 113kg) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process.
After Chanu's victory, her mother Tombu Devi said that she was quite restless a night before the competition and she could not even sleep.
"I was just offering prayers for her since yesterday and I could not even sleep. Just before the moment of her victory, I was anxious for her and had numerous thoughts going on in my mind. But this proud achievement has made me relaxed," her mother told news agency ANI.
Chanu's mother said that she had teary eyes when she saw her daughter winning Gold at CWG 2022. "Everyone is rejoining her victory including her sisters, family, friends and neighbours," she added.
Mirabai's cousin, Binoy said that they were already confident that she was going to win gold medal at Commonwealth Games this time.
Chanu's first attempt in snatch was comfortable before she lifted 88kg in the second before leaving 90kg for the third and final attempt. She was not able to record a new personal best but still went into the clean and jerk with a 12kg advantage over Ranaivosoa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she clinched Gold for India.
"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals," President Murmu tweeted.