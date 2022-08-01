CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins India's third gold medal

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins India's third gold medal2 min read . 05:31 AM IST
CWG 2022: India's gold medalist weightlifter, Achinta Sheuli has executed three clean lifts--137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section on Sunday.
CWG 2022: India's gold medalist weightlifter, Achinta Sheuli has executed three clean lifts--137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section on Sunday.
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has clinched the third gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after she heaved 313kg (143kg 170kg) to bag the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday.
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has clinched the third gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after she heaved 313kg (143kg 170kg) to bag the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday.
Sheuli's competitors, Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad and Canada's Shad Darsigny ended as second and third best lifters in the event respectively. Muhammad secured the second place by lifting 303kg (138kg 165kg), while Darsigny came third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg 163kg).
Sheuli's competitors, Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad and Canada's Shad Darsigny ended as second and third best lifters in the event respectively. Muhammad secured the second place by lifting 303kg (138kg 165kg), while Darsigny came third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg 163kg).
India's gold medalist weightlifter, Sheuli has executed three clean lifts--137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section yesterday. His third effort of 143 kg helped him in grabbing the gold medal for the country.
During the CWG 2022, the Kolkata weightlifter started with a 166 kg lift, then Sheuli faltered his 170 kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt. She then created a new Games record in total 313 kg lift. He has also been a junior world championship silver medallist.
With Sheuli winning gold, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.
Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga also bagged a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in men's 67 kg final creating history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.
Despite clinching a Gold medal in Men's 67 kg final, Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga said that he was not satisfied with his performance.
He had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games. With his victory, Lalrinnunga won the country its fifth medal at CWG 2022 and second gold medal at the event.
Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt. He tried to better this record by going for 143 kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. He finished the Snatch category with 140 kg, at the top of the table. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the end of the Snatch event.
(With agencies inputs)