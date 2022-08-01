CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins India's third gold medal

Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt. He tried to better this record by going for 143 kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. He finished the Snatch category with 140 kg, at the top of the table. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the end of the Snatch event.

