CWG 2026: India assured of three more boxing medals after Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani punch way into semis

India was assured of three more boxing medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 after Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar, reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas and Jadumani Singh punched their way into the semifinals of their respective events with contrasting wins on Tuesday. Parveen lost her women's 65kg quarterfinal bout.

Preeti, competing in the women's 54kg division, outclassed Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde 5-0 by unanimous decision to book her place in the last four and guarantee herself at least a bronze medal.

The 22-year-old Indian, boxing in blue, dominated throughout the contest despite conceding a height advantage to Clyde, who fought in red. Preeti dictated the opening round with sharp movement and crisp combinations, repeatedly piercing her opponent's guard with clusters of punches.

The judges reflected her superiority, awarding the opening round 10-9 in her favour on four scorecards and 10-8 on the fifth. She maintained the same intensity, showcasing her superior speed, accuracy and ringcraft.

Once again, she swept all five judges' scorecards, earning 10-9 from three judges and 10-8 from the remaining two to take complete control of the bout. With the result virtually sealed, Preeti stayed composed in the final round, displaying an impressive range of punches and excellent shot selection to complete a comprehensive unanimous-decision victory.

It will be Preeti's first-ever CWG podium finish. The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist will next face Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.

Priya Ghanghas overcomes Niamh Mitchell challenge Later on the day, Priya, who won a gold at the Asian Championships in April, entered the semifinals after overcoming local favourite Niamh Mitchell of Scotland by a 4-1 split decision in the women's 60kg quarterfinal.

Having received a first-round bye, the 20-year-old Indian recovered brilliantly after dropping the opening round. Mitchell edged the first round 4-1 on the judges' scorecards, but Priya responded with greater aggression and cleaner punching to claim the second round by the identical 4-1 margin.

She then maintained her composure in the deciding round, producing the more effective combinations to secure a 4-1 split-decision victory. The judges scored the contest 28-27, 28-27, 27-28, 28-27 and 29-26 in favour of the Indian. However, Parveen (women's 65kg) lost by 2-3 split decision against Sacha Hickey of England in the quarterfinals.

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