D Gukesh recieved a congratulatory message from billionaire Elon Musk after the Indian became the youngest world chess champion at the age of 18 on Thursday. Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren with a 7.5-6.5 margin in a thrilling 14-game showdown in Singapore.

Ever since his victory over Liren, Gukesh has been receiving appreciation from all over the world. Commenting on Gukesh's post on X, Elon Musk said “congratulations.”

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of ₹5 crore to for Gukesh. "To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of ?5 crore!

"His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation," Stalin said in a post on X. "May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Hon'ble @Udhaystalin and @SportsTN_ for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star," the CM said.

D Gukesh's dream comes true Having started chess at a young age, Gukesh dreamt of becoming the youngest chess world champion back in 2017-18. Seven years later, the teenager is living his dream.

"I am just living my dream," said Gukesh after winning against Liren. "I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream. I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added.

“I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship.”