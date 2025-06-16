Dale Steyn breaks down on TV show after South Africa's WTC final win; ‘I'll take my son for a walk & life will…’ - Watch

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn couldn't hold back his tears after the Proteas defeated Australia by five wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord's to clinch their first ICC trophy after 1998. South Africa's only ICC trophy before the WTC triumph came 27 years back when they lifted the ICC KnockOut trophy (now known as Champions Trophy).

Having made his international debut in 2004, Steyn played for South Africa for 15 years. During his playing days, the Proteas failed to win a single ICC title. The highest Steyn played in an ICC tournament was the 2015 ODI World Cup semifinal when South Africa lost to New Zealand.

Working as an expert/analyst at Star Sports, Steyn broke down during a post-match show while discussing about how Temba Bavuma's men scripted history in the longest format.

“What do you do, what do you say? It's incredible, I'm sitting at home, I've got my cap here, I'm extremely proud. I mean, what do you do?” said an emotional Steyn, who played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is.

"I'll take my son for a walk and life will carry on," added the tear-away pacer, showing his Test cap proudly, before wiping tears of joy. Chasing 282 runs to win on the fourth innings, South Africa rode on a match-winning knock on 136 and Bavuma's 66 to take his team home.

South Africa's best show in ICC tournaments Men's U-19 World Cup - Runners-up (2002, 2008), Semifinals (1998, 2012), Champions (2014).

Women's ODI World Cup: Semifinals (2000, 2017, 2022)

Women's T20 World Cup: Semifinals (2014, 2020), Runners-up (2023, 2024)

Men's ODI World Cup: Semifinals (1992, 1999, 2007, 2015, 2023)

Men's T20 World Cup: Semifinals (2009, 2014), Runners-up (2024)