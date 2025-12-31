Dallas Cowboys release veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs ahead of season finale: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have let go of their cornerback Trevon Diggs, as per a report by ESPN, which means he will not be taking the field in Week 18.

The 27-year-old is set to go through the waiver process, and if he still remains unclaimed after that, he will end up becoming a free agent.

If he does become a free agent, Diggs will not have to wait until March before he can sign with another team. He can do so as soon as the regular season draws to a conclusion.

In 2023, Diggs had signed a five-year extension with the Cowboys. The deal was worth $97 million, including a guaranteed $33 million. This deal came after his 14 interceptions in Pro Bowl seasons across 2021 and 2022.

Diggs' injury and problems with Cowboys Diggs took a detour to his family's field-level suite instead of going straight to the locker room at halftime in the Dallas Cowboys cornerback's first game in two months.

Diggs said he just wanted to see his daughter, not that he was trying to savor what might have been the final home game of a Cowboys career that has gone sideways.

Diggs' long absence from the team was triggered by a concussion that he said he sustained in an accident at home. It lingered over what the team said was an issue with his knees. His left knee has been surgically repaired twice in the past two years.

The team and its 2020 second-round draft pick never went into detail about what happened at his house. Diggs did address it in the locker room after the game, saying a TV mounting pole that was attached to a ceiling hit him in the head.

“I was trying to be a handyman,” Diggs said. “I shouldn’t have been.”

Diggs played the first six games before the concussion, and the eight-game absence put him at 29 missed games since the start of 2023. Since leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs has five in 37 games over four seasons.

First-year coach Brian Schottenheimer was never specific about why it took the Cowboys so long to activate Diggs off injured reserve. He said the team needed to see more consistency in practice. Owner Jerry Jones insisted Diggs' knees weren't healthy enough for him to play.

The in-season drama came after the club withheld an offseason workout bonus in his contract because Diggs chose to rehab from his second knee surgery with his own athletic training staff. Schottenheimer also benched him briefly early in the season after an unspecified disciplinary issue.

This news comes hours after reports surfaced of Diggs' brother Stefon being charged in Minnesota for “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.” Stefon, however, remains on the roster of the New England Patriots at the moment.