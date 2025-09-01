Dallas Cowboys secure DaRon Bland with 4-year, $92m extension; all you need to know

The Dallas Cowboys have strengthened their defensive backfield by signing cornerback DaRon Bland to a four-year, $92 million extension. The move has ensured that the former Pro Bowler will remain a significant part of the Cowboys’ defense as they navigate a new era following the trade of star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

DaRon Bland's performance DaRon Bland, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier defensive backs. At just 26 years old, Bland’s breakout 2023 season saw him lead the league with nine interceptions, earning first-team All-Pro honors. In that same year, he set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns, showcasing his knack for game-changing plays.

Over his three seasons with the Cowboys, Bland has recorded 14 interceptions, proving his value as a ball-hawking cornerback.

Look into his challenging period DaRon Bland faced adversity in 2024. A foot injury sustained during training camp limited him to just seven games, where he recorded no interceptions but managed his first career forced fumble and five pass breakups. However, the Dallas Cowboys’ confidence in Bland’s long-term potential remained unshaken.

Dallas Cowboys' strategy The Dallas Cowboys’ decision to extend DaRon Bland came on the heels of trading Micah Parsons. While losing Parsons, a generational talent, was a tough blow, securing Bland highlights the Cowboys’ focus on building a resilient and strong defense.

According to reports, negotiations with Bland were ongoing even before the Parsons trade, highlighting the team’s proactive approach to locking in key players. With Bland now under contract through 2029, the Cowboys have a reliable anchor in their secondary as they aim to remain competitive in the NFC.

DaRon Bland’s extension is a testament to the Dallas Cowboys’ belief in their young defensive star and their commitment to building around players who embody their vision.

