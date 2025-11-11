Dallas Mavericks on brink of firing general manager Nico Harrison - Report

In a stunning turn of events for the struggling Dallas Mavericks, general manager Nico Harrison is reportedly set to be fired. The decision comes amid mounting fan frustration over the franchise-altering trade of Luka Doncic, signalling a desperate bid to salvage a dismal season. As the Mavericks struggle through the Western Conference standings, this move could redefine the team's future, or deepen the chaos.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025