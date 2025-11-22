Dan Lanning ends coaching carousel rumour on College GameDay; 'I ain't going anywhere...'

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning put an end to any coaching carousel speculation on Saturday morning, declaring his unwavering loyalty to the program live on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of a massive showdown with USC.

Dan Lanning's statement Standing in front of a roaring Autzen Stadium crowd, Lanning didn't hold back when Pat McAfee asked why his name hasn't surfaced in the latest round of high-profile job openings.

"Because the grass is damn green, Pat," Lanning said, beaming. "I ain't going anywhere. I love this place. You gotta be able to appreciate what you have. And I appreciate what I have here so much. This will be my spot forever. And grateful for that."

Dan Lanning's career Since taking over in 2022, the 39-year-old Dan Lanning has transformed the Oregon Ducks into a national powerhouse. His 44-7 record includes a No. 1 seed and College Football Playoff appearance last season. This year, the No. 6 Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) remain firmly in the playoff hunt with just two regular-season games remaining.

Though Lanning built his reputation as Georgia's defensive coordinator under Nick Saban, he has fully embraced life in Eugene. Early whispers linking him to Alabama after Saban's retirement quickly faded, and Saturday's declaration suggests they won't resurface.

Timing adds extra weight to the commitment Dan Lanning's public vow comes at a crucial moment in the season. Oregon are hosting USC on November 22 in a game that could lock up a Big Ten Championship berth and strengthen their playoff resume.

The declaration also stands in stark contrast to other top coaches facing uncertainty. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, for instance, has yet to commit long-term amid reported interest from LSU and Florida. Rebels athletic director Keith Carter indicated Kiffin’s future could be clarified after the Egg Bowl.