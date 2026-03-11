Daniel Jones signs record-breaking 2-year, $88M deal with Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have locked in quarterback Daniel Jones with a massive two-year, $88 million contract, marking one of the boldest moves in recent NFL free agency. Announced on Wednesday (March 11), the deal shatters records for the largest two-year pact in league history and reflects the team's strong belief in Jones after his breakout 2025 season.

Details about Daniel Jones' contract The contract includes $50 million guaranteed at signing and $60 million fully guaranteed for injury, with a potential max value reaching $100 million.

This agreement follows the Indianapolis Colts' decision to place the transition tag on Jones earlier this month, which would have paid him $37.833 million for the 2026 season alone. Instead, both sides worked quickly to secure a longer-term partnership, avoiding any drawn-out negotiations or potential offers from rival teams.

Strong 2025 performance fuels confidence Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2025 campaign and quickly proved his value. In 13 starts, he threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, posting an impressive 100.2 passer rating. His mobility added another dimension, as he rushed for five touchdowns.

The numbers marked a career resurgence for the 28-year-old, who was originally the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Giants in 2019. Across his time with the Giants (2019-24) and Colts, Jones holds a 24-44-1 record as a starter, with 17,683 passing yards, 89 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, plus 2,343 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground.

Injury recovery on track for training camp Daniel Jones suffered a torn right Achilles tendon on December 7, 2025, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Despite the setback, he is expected to be ready for training camp in 2026.

The Indianapolis Colts appear fully committed to Jones as their starter moving forward. Reports indicate the team plans to trade or release quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, clearing the path for Jones to lead the offense.

This signing represents a significant investment in stability at the quarterback position. After Jones' strong play in 2025, Indianapolis aims to build on that momentum and contend in the competitive AFC South.

The deal's structure, with heavy guarantees and record-setting value, shows the Colts' front office views Jones as the key to their future success.

