Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman steps down from his role after 24 years; all you need to know

Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur after leading the team for nearly a quarter-century. This marked the end of a transformative era for the North London club. Levy, who took the helm in March 2001, oversaw significant milestones, including a Europa League win last season, ending a 17-year trophy drought.

Daniel Levy's journey with the Spurs Daniel Levy’s 24-year stewardship saw Tottenham Hotspur evolve from a mid-table Premier League side to a global football powerhouse. The club competed in European competitions for 18 of the past 20 seasons.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy said.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community,” he added.

One of Levy’s crowning achievements was the construction of the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, completed in 2019, replacing the historic White Hart Lane.

Challenges and fan backlash Despite these successes, Levy’s tenure wasn’t without controversy. Last season’s Europa League win came amid a turbulent Premier League campaign, with Tottenham finishing a disappointing 17th under former manager Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked and replaced by Thomas Frank.

Fan frustration boiled over, with protests targeting Levy’s leadership. Regular chants of “Levy out” echoed through the stands, reflecting discontent with the club’s on-pitch struggles despite off-field progress.

A new chapter for Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur announced that Peter Charrington, a director of the club’s owners, ENIC, will step into the newly created role of non-executive chairman. Charrington, who joined the Spurs board in March, expressed gratitude for Levy’s contributions.

“I am very honoured to become Non-Executive Chairman of this extraordinary Club,” Charrington said.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Daniel and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the Club over so many years,” he added.

The club has also made strategic appointments to ensure long-term success, including Vinai Venkatesham as CEO, Thomas Frank as men’s head coach, and Martin Ho as women’s head coach.

“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch,” Charrington added. “We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club.”

Daniel Levy’s heartfelt farewell In his parting words, Daniel Levy expressed gratitude to the fans and reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to Tottenham.

“I wish to thank all the fans who have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey, but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately,” he said.

What’s next for the Spurs? With no changes to Tottenham’s ownership or shareholder structure, the focus remains on building on recent changes.