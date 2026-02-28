Daniil Medvedev wins Dubai 2026 title as Tallon Griekspoor retires injured in final

Daniil Medvedev added another chapter to his impressive career by claiming the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title on Saturday (February 28). The Russian star received a walkover victory in the final when Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to a serious left hamstring injury.

Tallon Griekspoor's heartbreaking injury setback Tallon Griekspoor suffered the injury during his impressive semi-final win over Andrey Rublev on Friday. After landing awkwardly following a serve, the Dutch player pushed through the pain to secure a straight-sets victory. However, scans the next morning revealed significant damage, ruling him out of the championship match.

"I have been better, that's for sure," Griekspoor said during the trophy ceremony.

“Unfortunately, I hurt myself during the semifinals. I went to the hospital this morning and had a couple of scans, which showed something serious. It kept me from coming on court tonight and will keep me from the court in the coming weeks.”

Griekspoor had enjoyed a strong week in Dubai, defeating top players including Alexander Bublik, Jakub Mensik, and Rublev. He was chasing his biggest ATP Tour title yet and had previously pushed Medvedev to the limit in their only prior meeting at the same event last year.

Daniil Medvedev's milestone win For Daniil Medvedev, the title marked his 23rd ATP Tour crown and his second of the 2026 season following his triumph in Brisbane in January. At age 30, this victory holds special meaning as it is the first time he has won the same tournament twice, previously lifting the Dubai trophy in 2023.

"That's what is crazy about it," Daniil Medvedev said when asked about repeating a title for the first time.

"I never did it in any city in the world, and the first time I do it, it's [via] a walkover... We knew before the start of the week that the way I was practising, I couldn't miss a ball. We knew it was going to be a great week. It was a great week, and I'm looking forward to the next tournaments to come."

The win boosted Medvedev's hard-court credentials, tying him with Jannik Sinner for the second-most hard-court titles among active players at 21, behind Novak Djokovic's 72.

Most hard-court titles (active players) 1) Novak Djokovic – 72

T2) Jannik Sinner – 21

T2) Daniil Medvedev – 21

4) Marin Cilic – 16

5) Alexander Zverev – 15

Looking Ahead for Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev now turns his focus to the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where he has reached the final twice before. His dominant run in Dubai, without dropping a set en route to the final, signals strong form heading into the crucial American hard-court swing.