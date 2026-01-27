Darian Mensah set for Miami Hurricanes move after reaching settlement with Duke University in NIL dispute

Darian Mensah’s legal dispute with Duke University has come to an end, paving the way for the star quarterback to continue his college football career with the Miami Hurricanes. The settlement will resolve Duke’s lawsuit and remove the final obstacle preventing one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal from enrolling elsewhere.

Mensah is now expected to join the Hurricanes, the reigning College Football Playoff runners-up, as they look to reload after a historic 2025 season.

How the Duke-Mensah dispute unfolded The conflict stemmed from a multiyear NIL agreement Mensah signed with Duke University, reportedly valued at up to $4 million for the upcoming season and set to expire on December 31.

After initially announcing on December 19 that he would return to Duke in 2026 following NFL Draft consideration, Mensah reversed course.

On January 16, the final day of the winter transfer portal window, Mensah informed head coach Manny Diaz of his intention to transfer. Duke responded by filing a lawsuit on January 20 in Durham County Superior Court, seeking to block the move and enforce the NIL contract.

Although Duke entered Mensah’s name into the NCAA transfer portal on January 21, a pending injunction prevented him from enrolling at another school. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for later this week before the two sides reached a settlement.

Settlement clears way for transfer Darian Mensah’s agency, Young Money APAA Sports, confirmed to ESPN that the matter was resolved through negotiation, calling it a “fair and mutually agreeable resolution.” Duke did not disclose settlement terms but emphasized that the agreement addressed its primary contractual concerns.

In a statement, Duke reiterated its commitment to honouring NIL agreements while acknowledging the difficulty of pursuing legal action against a student-athlete. The university also thanked Mensah for his contributions to the program, signalling a desire to move forward without prolonged litigation.

Why the Miami Hurricanes are the expected destination Miami had long been viewed as the frontrunner to land Darian Mensah, and the settlement now allows the Hurricanes to finalize the move. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback is coming off a career-defining season, leading the ACC with 3,973 passing yards and 34 touchdowns while guiding Duke to its first outright ACC title since 1962.

Mensah is expected to replace Carson Beck, who quarterbacked Miami to its first national championship game appearance since 2002. The Hurricanes ultimately fell 27-21 to Indiana in the CFP title game on January 19.