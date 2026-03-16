Darius Slay retires: Veteran cornerback announces retirement after stellar 13-season NFL career

Veteran NFL cornerback Darius Slay officially retired on Monday, closing the book on an impressive 13-year journey in professional football. The 35-year-old made the announcement via a heartfelt statement on social media, reflecting on his gratitude for the game and excitement for what's next.

"This game put me in a position to take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey," Slay wrote.

Known as "Big Play Slay" for his knack for game-changing moments, the cornerback leaves behind a legacy of elite coverage skills and consistent production across multiple teams.