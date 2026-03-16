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Darius Slay retires: Veteran cornerback announces retirement after stellar 13-season NFL career

Darius Slay retires: Veteran cornerback leaves behind a legacy of elite coverage skills and consistent production across multiple teams.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 Mar 2026, 11:55 PM IST
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Darius Slay announces retirement
Darius Slay announces retirement(X)
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Veteran NFL cornerback Darius Slay officially retired on Monday, closing the book on an impressive 13-year journey in professional football. The 35-year-old made the announcement via a heartfelt statement on social media, reflecting on his gratitude for the game and excitement for what's next.

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"This game put me in a position to take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey," Slay wrote.

Known as "Big Play Slay" for his knack for game-changing moments, the cornerback leaves behind a legacy of elite coverage skills and consistent production across multiple teams.

(More to follow)

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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