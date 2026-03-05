Atlanta Falcons plan to release veteran WR Darnell Mooney ahead of 2026 NFL free agency

The Atlanta Falcons are set to move on from wide receiver Darnell Mooney, signalling a major roster shakeup as the new league year approaches. The team is planning to release the 28-year-old speedster, potentially opening up valuable salary cap space while adding him to the growing pool of free agents.

Atlanta Falcons eye trade before official cut With the league year set to begin in just days, the Atlanta Falcons may first explore trade possibilities for Darnell Mooney. His looming $18.42 million cap hit for 2026 makes a deal unlikely, as few teams would absorb that figure for a player coming off a down year. If no trade materializes, a release appears imminent.

Releasing Mooney outright would leave the Falcons with $11 million in dead money. However, designating him as a post-June 1 cut would spread the hit and clear nearly $12 million in cap space, though the savings wouldn't be immediate. This strategy aligns with Atlanta's efforts to create flexibility amid ongoing cap constraints.

Darnell Mooney's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons Darnell Mooney joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 on a three-year, $39 million contract, bringing his deep-threat ability from the Chicago Bears. He made an immediate impact in his first season with Atlanta, hauling in 64 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. The production showcased his speed and reliability as a complementary piece.

However, 2025 told a different story. Mooney's numbers dropped significantly to 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown over 15 games. The dip in output, combined with his hefty cap number, made his future uncertain in Atlanta's evolving offense.

What this means for the Atlanta Falcons and Darnell Mooney This decision frees resources for the Atlanta Falcons to pursue other priorities in free agency or the draft, especially at skill positions. Atlanta's wide receiver room could see fresh additions to complement emerging talents and support their quarterback plans.

For Darnell Mooney, still young at 28 and averaging over 13 yards per catch in recent seasons, a fresh start elsewhere could revive his career. His track record as a vertical threat should attract interest from teams needing speed, though likely at a reduced salary compared to his Falcons deal.

