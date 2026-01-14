Patriots sign former Texans pass rusher Darrell Taylor to practice squad ahead of playoff clash

The New England Patriots are bolstering their defensive line with a familiar face from their upcoming opponent. The team has signed veteran edge rusher Darrell Taylor to their practice squad, with a strong chance that he will be elevated for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans. This move came just days after Taylor was released by Houston.

Details bout the deal Darrell Taylor, the 28-year-old defensive end, signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Texans earlier in 2025 but landed on injured reserve on November 5 due to an ankle injury. He was activated last week only to be waived on Monday to clear space for safety Jaylen Reed.

Darrell Taylor's NFL journey A second-round pick (No. 48 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Darrell Taylor showed promise early. After missing his rookie year, he broke out in 2021 with 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. He followed that up with a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2022 and added 5.5 more in 2023.

In 2024, Taylor was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he recorded three sacks and nine quarterback hits across the season. This year with Houston, he appeared in just four games before the injury, tallying three tackles and no sacks since November 2.

Overall, Taylor has 24.5 career sacks, showcasing his ability as a reliable pass rusher when healthy.

New England Patriots' strategy New England Patriots' edge group already features solid starters in Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chaisson, with Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder providing quality backup options. Adding Darrell Taylor gives head coach Jerod Mayo another experienced veteran to rotate in, especially against a Texans offense led by CJ Stroud that can stretch defenses.

Beyond on-field contributions, Taylor's recent time in Houston could offer valuable insights into the Texans' schemes and tendencies.

Possible playoff push With the New England Patriots hosting the Texans at Gillette Stadium, this signing reflects a calculated effort to deepen their defensive front for the postseason. Darrell Taylor's veteran presence could provide a spark if elevated to the active roster, helping contain Stroud and protect the lead. For New England, adding a former opponent’s pass rusher ahead of the rematch is both bold and timely.