Darren Waller injury update: Miami Dolphins place star TE on IR; sign Greg Dulcich to active roster

The Miami Dolphins are navigating a challenging season, and the latest blow came with the news that star tight end Darren Waller has been placed on injured reserve (IR) due to a pectoral injury sustained in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

According to the announcement, Waller is set to miss at least the next four games. With the team already reeling from the loss of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a gruesome leg injury four weeks ago, Miami’s offense faces an uphill battle.