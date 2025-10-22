Darren Waller injury update: Miami Dolphins place star TE on IR; sign Greg Dulcich to active roster

The Miami Dolphins are navigating a challenging season, and the latest blow came with the news that star tight end Darren Waller has been placed on injured reserve (IR) due to a pectoral injury sustained in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.
According to the announcement, Waller is set to miss at least the next four games. With the team already reeling from the loss of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a gruesome leg injury four weeks ago, Miami’s offense faces an uphill battle.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025