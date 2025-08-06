Darwin Nunez set for Al-Hilal move as Liverpool agree £56.6 m deal

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal for the transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. The deal, valued at up to £56.6 million, could mark the end of Nunez’s three-year stint at Anfield.

Advertisement

Darwin Nunez's performance at Liverpool Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica for an initial £64million, with add-ons pushing the total fee higher. Over his 143 appearances, he scored 40 goals, showcasing moments of brilliance but struggling with consistency.

His 18-goal haul in Jurgen Klopp’s final season contrasted with just seven goals under Arne Slot last term. Despite this, Nunez delivered clutch moments, including two stoppage-time strikes in a 2-0 win at Brentford in January. However, Liverpool’s willingness to accept a financial loss on the 25-year-old suggests a strategic shift in their attacking lineup.

Al-Hilal’s strategy and deal details Under the guidance of former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal have targeted Darwin Nunez's inclusion as a priority signing to strengthen their attack.

Advertisement

The agreed fees include a fixed £46.2 million plus add-ons, aligning with a previous £61 million offer from Al-Nassr that Liverpool rejected in January.

Al-Hilal’s approach in the transfer market reflects their ambition to dominate the Saudi Pro League and compete on the continental stage.

The potential arrival of Nunez could reshape their forward line, with implications for current striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Impact of the offer on Aleksandar Mitrovic? The proposed transfer could trigger a domino effect, with Al-Hilal reportedly open to letting Mitrovic leave on either a permanent or loan basis.

The Serbian striker, a proven goal-scorer, has been linked with moves away since January. Nunez’s arrival might signal the end of Mitrovic’s tenure, offering other clubs a chance to secure the 30-year-old’s services.

Advertisement

What's next for Liverpool? For Liverpool, the funds from Nunez’s departure could fuel further squad investment. The club has already secured Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt and is heavily linked with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. These moves indicate Arne Slot’s intent to reshape the Reds’ attack.