David Beckham sends best wishes for IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semis with playful nod to 2023; ‘have I seen this before?’

Football legend David Beckham has sent a playful and heartfelt message ahead of the highly anticipated India vs England clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, nodding to his memorable experience during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The former England captain and Inter Miami co-owner took to social media to share his best wishes, humorously referencing a familiar high-stakes semi-final scenario in Mumbai.

View full Image David Beckham sends best wishes to India and England ( David Beckham/Instagram )

David Beckham's nostalgic and witty message David Beckham posted, "A Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai... now where have I seen this before?" He added a thinking emoji and a laughing face, clearly alluding to his surprise appearance at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final.

Back then, he joined cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on the field, met Virat Kohli, and even kicked a football around with Indian players before watching India dominate New Zealand.

In his latest message, Beckham wished both the cricket teams good luck while tagging Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The light-hearted "Have I seen this before?" quip highlights the deja vu of another massive knockout encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

View full Image David Beckham's post ( David Beckham/Instagram )

Flashback to 2023: David Beckham's India adventure During the 2023 ODI World Cup, David Beckham made headlines with his first-ever visit to India for a major cricket event. He soaked in the electric atmosphere at Wankhede, interacted with legends like Tendulkar and Kohli, and became somewhat of a "lucky charm" for the home side as India cruised to victory. His presence bridged the football and cricket worlds, delighting fans across both sports.

This time, the stakes are even higher in the shortest format. India and England renew their rivalry in a do-or-die T20 semi-final on March 5, 2026, with both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and world-class bowling attacks. The match promises fireworks under Mumbai's floodlights.

India vs England high-stakes semi-final The India-England semi-final is one of the biggest games in T20 World Cup history. Recent encounters between these sides have been thrillers, and with home advantage for India plus England's bold "Bazball" approach adapted to T20, fans expect a classic. Beckham's endorsement adds extra buzz, reminding everyone of the global appeal of cricket's showpiece events.

Toss update England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue will be geared up to put up a high target to defend.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah