David Bednar trade: New York Yankees to finalize blockbuster deal with Pittsburgh Pirates closer

The New York Yankees are finalizing a blockbuster trade to acquire Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. The deal, pending medical review, aims to strengthen the Yankees' struggling bullpen.

Trade Details In exchange for David Bednar, the Pittsburgh Pirates will receive catcher Rafael Flores and 19-year-old prospect Edgleen Perez. Flores, a top-shelf framer, has excelled in Double-A and is now in Triple-A, ready for the big leagues. Perez, ranked as the Yankees' 10th-best prospect, is known for his brilliant swing decisions.

New York Yankees strategy New York Yankees' struggling bullpen posted a 6.29 ERA in July, the second-worst in MLB. David Bednar, a 30-year-old right-hander, will bring elite performance with a 2.37 ERA and 17 saves this season, making him a critical addition for a postseason push.

With a $5.9 million salary and arbitration eligibility until 2026, Bednar offers high-end talent without the hefty price tag of other elite closers.

David Bednar’s form Since Memorial Day, David Bednar ranks second among MLB pitchers with a 0.40 ERA (minimum 20 innings), trailing only Adrian Morejon. Over his last 24 outings, he struck out 29 batters while walking just five, allowing only one earned run. His arsenal, featuring a high-90s fastball, a hard-breaking curveball, and a splitter, has produced career-best strikeout and walk rates in 2025. Bednar’s 51 strikeouts against 10 walks this season highlight his swing-and-miss command.

Rebounding from a tough 2024 season David Bednar’s 2025 resurgence follows a challenging 2024 season, where he posted a 5.77 ERA and seven blown saves. However, his current form mirrors his 2021-23 seasons, when he was among baseball’s top five relievers.

What’s next for both teams? For the New York Yankees, David Bednar’s acquisition signals their commitment to contending in the 2025 MLB season. On the other hand, for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez represent building blocks for the future.

