David Luiz, 38, nets first Champions League goal in 8 years, to become second-oldest scorer in UCL history

David Luiz delivered a moment of history on Wednesday night, scoring his first Champions League goal since 2017 and becoming the second-oldest goalscorer in competition history. The 38-year-old Brazilian defender found the net for Pafos FC during a 2-2 draw against AS Monaco, marking a milestone in the Cypriot club’s debut Champions League campaign.

David Luiz's goal David Luiz rose above the Monaco defense in the 18th minute with a powerful header into the top corner. The goal brought Pafos level at 1-1 and showcased the veteran’s enduring aerial strength.

Special milestone for David Luiz At 38 years and 218 days, David Luiz is now second only to FC Porto’s Pepe, who scored at the age of 40 years and 290 days in December 2023.

What happened in the game? While David Luiz’s equalizer sparked excitement, AS Monaco regained control soon after. Folarin Balogun, the United States international striker, restored the French side’s lead with a composed finish.

But Pafos refused to go away. Their persistence paid off in the 88th minute when Mohammed Salisu accidentally diverted the ball into his own net, gifting the Cypriot champions a crucial late draw.

For Pafos, competing in the group stage for the first time, the result represented both resilience and growth.

First UCL goal since 2017 Before Wednesday’s header, David Luiz had last scored in the Champions League in October 2017, during Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Roma at Stamford Bridge. His European pedigree runs deep, he was a key part of Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League-winning squad and later represented Paris Saint-Germain in multiple campaigns.

Luiz made his UCL debut with Benfica in 2007, beginning a journey that has spanned nearly two decades, multiple countries, and some of the world’s biggest clubs.

A return to Europe, a new chapter in Cyprus After four seasons back home in Brazil, David Luiz returned to Europe in August to join Cypriot champions Pafos, a move that initially surprised many. But his experience has proved invaluable as the club navigates its first appearance in the marquee tournament.